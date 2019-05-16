Ad
Angela Merkel has led Germany since 2005, but has said would exit politics in two years' time (Photo: Consilium)

Merkel defends EU legacy on refugees and austerity

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe was right to let in large numbers of refugees despite the populist backlash, German chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

It was also right to impose austerity to save the euro, she added in an interview with six European newspapers - the Guardian, Le Monde, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, La Vanguardia, La Stampa, and Gazeta Wyborcza - out on Wednesday (15 May).

But she said that fighting global warming and changing relations with the US, China, and Russia might emerge as more pressi...

Angela Merkel has led Germany since 2005, but has said would exit politics in two years' time (Photo: Consilium)

