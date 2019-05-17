Europol busts global cybercrime gang

The EU's police agency Europol says an international criminal gang that attempted to steal some $100m has been dismantled.

The take-down announced on Thursday (16 May) was described as "unprecedented" given the geographical scope of the investigation and police cooperation.

Police from Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the United States managed to bust the so-called GozNym network following a two-year probe.

The loose network of cyber criminals, largely recrui...