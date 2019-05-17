Ad
euobserver
The EU police agency, Europol, is based in the Hague (Photo: European Commission)

Europol busts global cybercrime gang

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's police agency Europol says an international criminal gang that attempted to steal some $100m has been dismantled.

The take-down announced on Thursday (16 May) was described as "unprecedented" given the geographical scope of the investigation and police cooperation.

Police from Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the United States managed to bust the so-called GozNym network following a two-year probe.

The loose network of cyber criminals, largely recrui...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

