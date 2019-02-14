EU agrees draft copyright reform, riling tech giants

EU negotiators struck a deal on Wednesday (13 February) to revamp two-decades-old copyright rules that will force online platforms to remove copyright-protected content, in an effort to protect rights-holders and their revenues.
The provisional agreement, clinched after three days of last-round talks by MEPs, member states' representatives and EU commission officials in Strasbourg, comes after a two-year battle between tech giants and the creative industries.
The agreement will ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.