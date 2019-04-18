Bulgaria, Hungary, and Malta shamed on press unfreedom

Press freedom in Bulgaria, Hungary, and Malta ranks among the worst in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based NGO.

From journalists' murders to media take-overs by oligarchs close to state powers, the three EU states were portrayed as an embarrassment for the European Union.

Released on Thursday (18 April), the RSF annual report looked at 180 countries and found that Bulgaria was by far the poorest when...