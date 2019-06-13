New 'ID' far-right EU parliament group falls short

With 73 MEPs under its wing, the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) political group on Thursday (13 June) announced its formation - at a press conference regularly disrupted by applauding supporters.
The populist alliance is now set to become the fifth-largest group, far behind the majority of pro-EU factions that make up some two-thirds of the 751-seat plenary.
It also means campaign promises made in mid-April between Fren...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
