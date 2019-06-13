New 'ID' far-right EU parliament group falls short

With 73 MEPs under its wing, the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) political group on Thursday (13 June) announced its formation - at a press conference regularly disrupted by applauding supporters.

The populist alliance is now set to become the fifth-largest group, far behind the majority of pro-EU factions that make up some two-thirds of the 751-seat plenary.

It also means campaign promises made in mid-April between Fren...