Ad
euobserver
Authorities in Europe were aware that nitrogen oxides emission levels measured in laboratories did not provide an accurate picture of actual pollution (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

Court confirms EU illegally relaxed diesel emission rules

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The previous fears of a high-ranking European Commission official was confirmed on Thursday (13 December), when the General Court of the European Union ruled that a 2016 relaxing of car emissions limits was, indeed, illegal.

"The commission did not have the power to amend the Euro 6 emission limits for the new real driving emission tests," the court said in a press statement.

The ruling confirms what senior commission ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Diesel cars can break pollution limits, MEPs decide
Dieselgate leak: EU described own policy as 'complete failure'
Paris, Brussels, Madrid challenge new car emission limits
EU failed to clean up diesel cars, report says
Authorities in Europe were aware that nitrogen oxides emission levels measured in laboratories did not provide an accurate picture of actual pollution (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections