Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban now enjoys unlimited and uncontrolled power during the emergency period - without a defined end (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Orban granted indefinite 'authoritarian' power

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary passed on Monday (30 March) a law that gives sweeping new powers to prime minister Viktor Orban to rule by decree - for an unlimited period of time.

This makes Hungary the first EU country to be put under the exclusive command of the government for as long as the prime minister sees it fit.

The Orban government, which controls two-thirds of MPs in the parliament, argues the new powers are needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The move were approved by 137 votes...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

