Budget committee chair Jan van Overtveldt, and budget control committee chair Monika Hohlmeier look over future budget commissioner Johannes Hahn (Photo: European Parliament)

EU agrees 2020 budget deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU governments and the European Parliament reached a last-minute agreement on a crucial 2020 budget on Monday (18 November) night, boosting spending on fighting climate change.

The EU has committed to spend €168.7bn, of which 21 percent will go to climate. There is also an increase in total payments that amount to €153.6bn, a 3.4 percent increase from 2019.

A deal was especially important as it is the last spending plan of the EU's current seven-year budget.

If there is no...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

