euobserver
Brexit MEPs are potentially more exposed to conflicts of interest than others, given their above average outside earnings (Photo: European Parliament)

Brexit Party MEPs have biggest side earnings

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Freshly-elected MEPs from the UK's new Brexit Party and the Italian far-right League earn more money on the side than any other delegation in the European Parliament.

The findings, revealed by the Transparency International (TI) Brussels-office on Thursday (26 September), compared the declared financial activities of all 748 MEPs, and found total side earnings could be as much as €16m per year.

The NGO found that the 29 Brexit Party MEPs collectively earn anywhere between €2,064,4...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

