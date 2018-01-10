Ad
Juncker (r) welcomed Morawiencki (l) ar the commission's Berlaymont building (Photo: European Commission)

New Polish PM aims for 'progress' on rule of law

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland and the EU will continue discussions on rule of law with the aim of "making progress" by the end of February, the Polish prime minister and the European Commission president said in a joint statement on Tuesday (9 January) after having dinner in Brussels.

Mateusz Morawiecki and Jean-Claude Juncker had a "detailed discussion" on rule of law questions, the statement said, adding that the dinner took place in a "friendly atmosphere".

The two also discussed migration, energy,...

