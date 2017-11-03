How Europe should talk to Trump

Nine months have now passed since President Trump's inauguration and Europe is still in search of shared visions with the new administration.
Trump's pursuit of national self-interest has upset those who believe in rules-based multilateral trade and cooperation based on shared values.
As a result of Trump's isolationist stance on key issues, Europe has become determined to take charge of many areas and move forward on its own. Most European governments have gradually accepted th...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
