Germany: Refugee crisis is like euro crisis

The migration crisis is like the euro crisis because the solution is for member states to cede more power to the EU, Germany’s defence minister has said.

“The refugee crisis is deja vu to the euro crisis,” Ursula von der Leyen said at the Globsec conference in Bratislava on Friday (15 April).

“When we introduced the euro, we didn’t have the heart to tell our people … that we’d have to build up new financial infrastructure and to partly give up national sovereignty where finance i...