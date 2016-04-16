Ad
Von der Leyen said German migration policy is combination of "security" and "humanity" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany: Refugee crisis is like euro crisis

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, BRATISLAVA,

The migration crisis is like the euro crisis because the solution is for member states to cede more power to the EU, Germany’s defence minister has said.

“The refugee crisis is deja vu to the euro crisis,” Ursula von der Leyen said at the Globsec conference in Bratislava on Friday (15 April).

“When we introduced the euro, we didn’t have the heart to tell our people … that we’d have to build up new financial infrastructure and to partly give up national sovereignty where finance i...

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Von der Leyen said German migration policy is combination of "security" and "humanity" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

