Cameron said he paid all taxes due and sold off his shares to avoid speculation of wrongdoing (Photo: European Parliament)

Cameron admits to making profit from Panama trust

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron has admitted that he made a profit from an offshore entity exposed by Panama Papers, prompting some opposition MPs to call for his resignation.

He disclosed the information in an interview with the ITV broadcaster on Thursday (7 April), saying that he and his wife, Samantha, had held 5,000 shares in Blairmore, a Panama-based entity created by his late father.

He said they sold the stake for £31,500 in 2010, shortly before he took up office, at...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

