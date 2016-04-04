Ad
euobserver
Migrants leaving Lesbos island escorted by Frontex agents. "Greek authorities are doing their best, but that's not enough at the moment," said UNHCR Europe chief. (Photo: Reuters)

EU sends back 200 migrants, despite legal concerns

EU & the World
Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Legal and practical concerns over the implementation of the EU-Turkey deal were still running deep as the first migrants were returned from Greece to Turkey on Monday (4 April).

Greece is lacking the capacity to process thousands of people stuck on its islands since 20 March - the date after which new arrivals would face much quicker deportation.

Athens passed the necessary legislation last Friday to create a legal basis for the returns, which are enforced when a migrant does not ...

