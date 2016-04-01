EU-Turkey migrant swap to begin next WEEK

All eyes will be on Greece and Turkey on Monday (4 April) when the EU-Turkey migrant swap scheme is due to kick off in earnest.

It will likely be a laborious weekend for some EU staff as they monitor the preparation of the resettlement part of the EU-Turkey deal. As of Monday, irregular migrants who travelled from Turkey to Greece will be sent back, and in exchange EU member states will resettle Syrian refugees from Turkey.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told journa...