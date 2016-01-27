Ad
Frontex border guards with their Greek counterparts (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Greece 'seriously neglected' border controls, says EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece is unable to manage its frontiers, the European Commission has said - a move that could prolong internal border controls elsewhere in the passport-free Schengen zone for up to two years.

The finding, announced on Wednesday (27 January), is part of a confidential report by the EU border agency Frontex.

Speaking to reporters, commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said it could lead to member states closing some or all of their borders for rotating six-months intervals ...

