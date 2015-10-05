EU ministers prepare to resettle more Syrian refugees

Many more Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon may be resettled in the EU and other countries around the globe.
The plan is part of a broader declaration to be announced later this week when foreign affairs ministers gather in Luxembourg on Thursday (8 October) to discuss the flow of asylum seekers entering the EU from Turkey and the Western Balkans.
"It is for the international community, not just the EU", an EU official said on Monday (5 October).
Officials from...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
