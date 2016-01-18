Ad
euobserver
Kaczysnki (l) said to pull strings on PiS prime minister Beata Szydlo and president Andrzej Duda (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Kaczynski rejects EU 'pressure' ahead of EP debate

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has said he won’t bow to EU “pressure” on judicial reform, ahead of a European Parliament debate.

Kaczynski, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview out on Monday (18 January): “There’s no sense in worrying about this in the slightest. We have to follow our own path and not g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EP debate on Poland could turn into 'carnage'
Kaczysnki (l) said to pull strings on PiS prime minister Beata Szydlo and president Andrzej Duda (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections