Kaczynski rejects EU 'pressure' ahead of EP debate

Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has said he won’t bow to EU “pressure” on judicial reform, ahead of a European Parliament debate.

Kaczynski, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview out on Monday (18 January): “There’s no sense in worrying about this in the slightest. We have to follow our own path and not g...