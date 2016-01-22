Ad
Davutoglu: "Germany and Ms. Merkel are not alone." (Photo: Turkish PM office)

Merkel and Turkish PM in show of support

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Contested at home, even in her own party, and criticised in other European countries over her migration policy, German chancellor Angela Merkel received on Friday (22 January) the support of her Turkish counterpart, Ahmet Davutoglu.

Merkel in return hinted at a further contribution from the EU to help Turkey assist the Syrian refugees.

"Germany and Ms Merkel are not alone," said Davutoglu at a joint press conference after the first German-Turkish "government consultations" in Berl...

