EU naval operation Sophia saved 5,700 lives

The EU’s naval operation in the Mediterranean Sea, named Sophia, rescued 5,700 migrants in the last two months, the operation’s commander, rear admiral Enrico Credendino, told journalists on Wednesday (2 December).

The EU mission allows personnel to forcibly board, search, and apprehend vessels suspected of smuggling people, its second phase, which started on 7 October.

The operation, restricted to international waters, was named after a Somali girl, born on a German vessel in A...