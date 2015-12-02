Ad
euobserver
EU's 'Sophia' is not a rescue mission, but it did save lives while disrupting smugglers' operations (Photo: Frontex)

EU naval operation Sophia saved 5,700 lives

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU’s naval operation in the Mediterranean Sea, named Sophia, rescued 5,700 migrants in the last two months, the operation’s commander, rear admiral Enrico Credendino, told journalists on Wednesday (2 December).

The EU mission allows personnel to forcibly board, search, and apprehend vessels suspected of smuggling people, its second phase, which started on 7 October.

The operation, restricted to international waters, was named after a Somali girl, born on a German vessel in A...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

