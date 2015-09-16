Taxi drivers snarl up Brussels in anti-Uber protest

A tense scene took place in the Rue Belliard in Brussels' European Union neighbourhood on Wednesday morning (16 September).
A pedestrian in an orange-striped shirt held up his middle finger in the direction of two taxis, parked in the middle of the unusually empty street.
The man, walking from a safe distance of around twenty metres, shouted at the two taxi drivers. He was apparently not impressed by their demonstration against what taxi drivers see as unfair competition by Americ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here