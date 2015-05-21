Ad
euobserver
Rake's CBI is likely to back the Yes camp no matter what Cameron gets in EU talks (Photo: The CBI)

UK business chief urges Yes side to start campaigning

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The UK’s top business leader has called on firms to “turn up the volume” in making the case for continued EU membership.

In a speech at the annual dinner of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Wednesday (20 May), the CBI’s president, Mike Rake, urged businesses to make it “crystal clear that membership is in our national interest".

"The question is not whether the UK would survive outside the EU, but whether it would thrive,” he said, adding that “no one has yet set out...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK set for EU poll after Cameron claims win
Cameron leads divided Britain - but to where?
Rake's CBI is likely to back the Yes camp no matter what Cameron gets in EU talks (Photo: The CBI)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections