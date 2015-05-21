UK business chief urges Yes side to start campaigning

The UK’s top business leader has called on firms to “turn up the volume” in making the case for continued EU membership.

In a speech at the annual dinner of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Wednesday (20 May), the CBI’s president, Mike Rake, urged businesses to make it “crystal clear that membership is in our national interest".

"The question is not whether the UK would survive outside the EU, but whether it would thrive,” he said, adding that “no one has yet set out...