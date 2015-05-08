Ad
Orban: 'We'll be able to protect Hungary from economic migrants' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

UN rebukes Orban's 'vilification' of refugees

by Adam Halasz, Budapest,

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban on Friday (8 May) said plans to distribute refugees among EU members states are "mad and unfair".

"The idea that somebody allows some refugees in their own country and then distributes them to other member states is mad and unfair," he said in an interview on state radio.

His comments come as the European Commission is drafting a proposal to share the burden of a growing influx of refugees among EU member states.

"This is not the time ...

