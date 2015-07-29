UK offers €10mn for security after migrants storm Channel Tunnel

The UK has offered France some €10 million to help build a new fence in Calais after there were around 2000 attempts by migrants to enter the Eurotunnel Monday.
A French police source told AFP that some 2,000 attempts were made on Monday (27 July).
The source noted the figure did not represent the number of migrants but only the number of attempts.
French police said ano...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
