EU ministers discuss migrant scheme

Interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (16 June) to discuss a plan to distribute asylum seekers in Europe based on criteria like GDP and population size.

But a decision is unlikely anytime soon despite threats from Italian prime minister Mateo Renzi to “hurt” Europe should member states refuse to ease the migratory pressure in Italy.

If no deal is made, Italy says it will issue temporary visas to new migrant arrivals so that they can travel anywhere in the Europea...