Ad
euobserver
Italy's PM threatened to clamp down on arriving migrants (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU ministers discuss migrant scheme

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (16 June) to discuss a plan to distribute asylum seekers in Europe based on criteria like GDP and population size.

But a decision is unlikely anytime soon despite threats from Italian prime minister Mateo Renzi to “hurt” Europe should member states refuse to ease the migratory pressure in Italy.

If no deal is made, Italy says it will issue temporary visas to new migrant arrivals so that they can travel anywhere in the Europea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Italy to 'hurt' Europe if no decision on migrants
Italy's PM threatened to clamp down on arriving migrants (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections