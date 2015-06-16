EU ministers discuss migrant scheme

Interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (16 June) to discuss a plan to distribute asylum seekers in Europe based on criteria like GDP and population size.
But a decision is unlikely anytime soon despite threats from Italian prime minister Mateo Renzi to “hurt” Europe should member states refuse to ease the migratory pressure in Italy.
If no deal is made, Italy says it will issue temporary visas to new migrant arrivals so that they can travel anywhere in the Europea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.