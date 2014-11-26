Ad
The ECB should expand its stimulus programme if the eurozone is to avoid 'grinding to a standstill', the OECD says (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Eurozone 'grinding to standstill', OECD warns

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone is “grinding to a standstill” and now poses “a major risk to world growth”, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned in a report which urges the European Central Bank (ECB) to expand its stimulus programmes.

The stark warning is part of the biannual economic outlook report published on Tuesday (25 November) by the Paris-based think tank, whose members represent the world’s most advanced economies apart from China.

“Intensified monet...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The ECB should expand its stimulus programme if the eurozone is to avoid 'grinding to a standstill', the OECD says (Photo: Images_of_Money)

