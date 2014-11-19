Ad
The no-confidence vote will be held in Strasbourg next week (Photo: European Parliament)

Eurosceptics seek to topple Juncker over LuxLeaks

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A vote will be held in the European Parliament in Strasbourg next week after eurosceptic MEPs tabled a motion to sack Jean-Claude Juncker over the Luxembourg Leaks affair.

The motion was predominantly backed by Ukip and deputies from Italy's Five Star Movement but far-right National Front MEPs also signed up, with a minimum of 76 signatures needed for it to be valid.

The no-confidence vote is unlikely to succeed as Juncker has the backing of the two largest groups - the European ...

