EU countries keen to rebuild Russia relations

Forty eight hours after Nato said Russia is pouring fresh troops into Ukraine, EU ministers opted to blacklist some “separatists” while trying to restart talks with Moscow.

The foreign ministers, who met in Brussels on Monday (17 November), in their joint statement called for “a withdrawal of all illegal and foreign forces” from Ukraine.

They also tasked the EU foreign service and the European Commission “to present a proposal for decision by the end of this month on additional ...