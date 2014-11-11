French politics rocked by claims of anti-Sarkozy plot

A former French PM is alleged to have instructed president Francois Hollande's chief of staff to speed up investigations into Nicolas Sarkozy in a bid to thwart Sarkozy’s leadership ambitions.

Francois Fillon, a senior member of the centre-right UMP and possible contender for the next presidential elections, is at the centre of the conflict along with Hollande’s top aide, Jean-Pierre Jouyet.

Two Le Monde reporters cite Jean-Pierre Jouyet as saying Fillon wanted the judicial probe...