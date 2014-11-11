French politics rocked by claims of anti-Sarkozy plot

A former French PM is alleged to have instructed president Francois Hollande's chief of staff to speed up investigations into Nicolas Sarkozy in a bid to thwart Sarkozy’s leadership ambitions.
Francois Fillon, a senior member of the centre-right UMP and possible contender for the next presidential elections, is at the centre of the conflict along with Hollande’s top aide, Jean-Pierre Jouyet.
Two Le Monde reporters cite Jean-Pierre Jouyet as saying Fillon wanted the judicial probe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.