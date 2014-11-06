Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Trichet was ECB chief from 2003 to 2011 (Photo: Council of European Union)

Letter shows ECB threat ahead of Ireland bailout

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Central Bank on Thursday (6 November) formally made public a letter showing that the eurozone bank threatened to pull emergency bank funding if Ireland did not enter a bailout and undertake austerity measures in 2010.

The letter, signed by the then ECB president, Jean-Claude Trichet, speaks of “great concern” about the solvency of Irish lenders - which had loaned heavily to the over-heated construction ...

