EU leaders mull climate u-turn if international talks fail

The climate and energy targets for 2030 which EU leaders are to finalise at a Brussels summit on Thursday (23 October) will not be set in stone, according to a leaked document.

Depending on the international climate talks in Paris in 2015, the agreed targets can be changed accordingly.

Draft conclusions distributed to government leaders on Thursday afternoon, seen by EUobserver, now include the option to change the targets in the so-called climate and energy framework for 2030, i...