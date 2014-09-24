World leaders pledge to tackle climate change

World leaders on Tuesday (23 September) pledged to step up efforts to fight climate change in the run-up to a global climate agreement in Paris at end of next year.

Speaking at the UN Climate summit in New York, EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso told the assembly of some 120 leaders that the EU is on track to meeting its 2020 target on cutting emissions and increasing renewable energy.

The commission’s proposal includes a reduction target of 40 percent of domestic emissions ...