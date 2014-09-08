EU anti-fraud office unhappy with extra scrutiny proposal

A special committee charged with overseeing the EU’s anti-fraud body, Olaf, is unhappy with a European Commission proposal to create an additional watchdog.

After spending nine years in negotiations that led to a major overhaul of Olaf last year, the commission over the summer proposed setting up a "controller of procedural guarantees" to help boost public confidence in the body.

But the head of the supervisory committee, a body of five outside independent experts already tasked t...