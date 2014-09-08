Ad
euobserver
Place holders with names of ICC participant states (Photo: Coalition for the ICC)

Sakharov laureates: EU states wrong to pressure Palestine on ICC

EU & the World
Opinion
by Salima Ghezali, Taslima Nasrin, and Nurit Peled-Elhanan, JERUSALEM,

Dear president of the European Parliament and EU high representative for foreign affairs,

We are human rights defenders from Algeria, Bangladesh, and Israel, united by the honour of being recipients of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

We commend the European Union for its active role in promoting human rights and justice throughout the world. The EU’s staunch support for the International Criminal Court (ICC), as an institution central to promoting ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Israeli attack on school in Gaza is 'outrageous', says UN
EU poised to 'take measures' against Israeli food
EU defends Israel's Gaza incursion
Place holders with names of ICC participant states (Photo: Coalition for the ICC)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections