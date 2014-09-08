Sakharov laureates: EU states wrong to pressure Palestine on ICC

Dear president of the European Parliament and EU high representative for foreign affairs,
We are human rights defenders from Algeria, Bangladesh, and Israel, united by the honour of being recipients of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.
We commend the European Union for its active role in promoting human rights and justice throughout the world. The EU’s staunch support for the International Criminal Court (ICC), as an institution central to promoting ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.