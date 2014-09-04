'Scaremongering' threatens trade deal, US ambassador warns MEPs

A landmark EU-US trade deal is under threat due to “scaremongering”, the US ambassador to Brussels has warned MEPs.

In a combative debate with deputies on the European Parliament's international trade committee on Wednesday (3 September), Anthony Gardner said that the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) had “triggered a wave of criticism that can only be described as scaremongering”.

Gardner was making his first appearance in the parliament since his appointment ...