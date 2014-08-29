Ad
Nato on Thursday published satellite photos of Russian armour in Ukraine (Photo: nato.int)

Russia's 'invasion' of Ukraine alienates EU friends

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany, France, and Italy have indicated they are willing to impose extra sanctions on Russia due to its overt “invasion” of Ukraine.

Speaking to press in Berlin on Thursday (28 August), German chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU summit in Brussels this weekend will consider how to react to the “increased presence of Russian soldiers” in Ukraine in recent days.

“We have repeatedly made ​​clear that any further escalation must of course lead to a discussion about further sanction...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

