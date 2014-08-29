Russia's 'invasion' of Ukraine alienates EU friends

Germany, France, and Italy have indicated they are willing to impose extra sanctions on Russia due to its overt “invasion” of Ukraine.

Speaking to press in Berlin on Thursday (28 August), German chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU summit in Brussels this weekend will consider how to react to the “increased presence of Russian soldiers” in Ukraine in recent days.

“We have repeatedly made ​​clear that any further escalation must of course lead to a discussion about further sanction...