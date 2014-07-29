Ad
If EU ambassadors don't agree Tuesday or Wednesday, an EU summit is not excluded (Photo: European Council)

Obama, EU leaders agree on Russia sanctions

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the US held a conference call on Monday (28 July) and agreed to impose economic sanctions on Russia as it continues to support the war in eastern Ukraine.

In a press statement after the call, the office of British Prime Minister David Cameron said that the five leaders "agreed that Russia has failed to take the steps necessary to de-escalate the crisis, such as ceasing support for the separatists; stopping the flow of weapons across the...

