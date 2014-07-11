EU sees likelihood of Israeli ground attack on Gaza

EU diplomats believe Israel will launch a ground invasion of Gaza if a Hamas rocket causes serious Israeli casualties.

The concerns come amid rapid escalation in fighting over the past four days.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group which rules Gaza, says Israeli strikes have killed more than 100 people, including “at least” 35 children.

Israel says Hamas is responsible for 490 rocket attacks. None of them have claimed Israeli casualties so far, in part due to Israel’s Iro...