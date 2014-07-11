Ad
Gaza after the Israeli ground attack in 2009 (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

EU sees likelihood of Israeli ground attack on Gaza

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats believe Israel will launch a ground invasion of Gaza if a Hamas rocket causes serious Israeli casualties.

The concerns come amid rapid escalation in fighting over the past four days.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group which rules Gaza, says Israeli strikes have killed more than 100 people, including “at least” 35 children.

Israel says Hamas is responsible for 490 rocket attacks. None of them have claimed Israeli casualties so far, in part due to Israel’s Iro...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

