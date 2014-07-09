Ad
Up to 2,000 EU nationals have left for Syria, according to EU estimates (Photo: FreedomHouse2)

EU states adopt new counter-terrorism plan

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union's counter-terrorism co-ordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, has said several EU states have adopted a new “action plan” to counter Syria-bound EU national fighters, AFP reports.

The initiative was agreed in the margins of an informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Milan on Monday (7 July).

Ministers from Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden took part in the event held in the margins. Eight of the countries, but not...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

