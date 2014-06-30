Bulgaria jittery after bank run 'plot'

Bulgaria, already grappling with a severe political crisis, is now trying to deal with what the government has called an organised attempt to destabilise its financial system.

On Friday (27 June), Bulgarians lined up for hours to withdraw their money after receiving text messages, emails and alerts on social media that their deposits were not safe at the First Investment Bank, the country’s third biggest lender.

In response, President Rossen Plevneliev on Sunday held an emergency ...