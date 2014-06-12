Ad
euobserver
The biggest groups in the EP are keen for EU leaders to nominate Juncker for the post (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EP leaders tell Van Rompuy to nominate Juncker

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Leaders of the main political groups in the European Parliament on Thursday (12 June) told EU council chief Herman Van Rompuy to nominate Jean-Claude Juncker as the next EU commission president or face an "institutional crisis".

Van Rompuy received the group leaders separately in his EU council office throughout the day.

All groups, except for the British Conservative-dominated ECR said EU leaders should nominate Juncker or the EP will veto any other candidate.

"Our core me...

EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Latest News

