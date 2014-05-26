EP elections: A Union divided

What many observers believed to be the most important European elections since the introduction of direct universal suffrage in 1979 has ended up confirming what many have feared or known for quite some time: Europe is a divided continent.
More than the lacking support for unpopular austerity policies, this division running through the Union and now manifesting in the voting results might be the actual challenge for an organisation whose core task is in fact integration.
When the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here