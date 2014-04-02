Record number of Roma running in Czech EU election

Despite rising animosity toward the country’s minority Roma population – or perhaps because of it – there is now a record number of Roma running in the Czech EU elections.

Out of the 39 parties and political movements running for the elections in the Czech Republic, two are fully-fledged Roma parties with 11 candidates between them.

Roma people have not had such a strong interest in taking active part in political life since 1990, a year after the Velvet Revolution and a time whe...