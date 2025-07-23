Listen: Protests and EU concern over Zelenskyy’s anti-corruption crackdown

For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, large-scale protests have returned to Ukraine’s streets. On Tuesday, over 2,000 people demonstrated in Kyiv, with smaller rallies in cities like Dnipro, Lviv and Odesa, after parliament passed a controversial law changing the structure of Ukraine’s anti-corruption system.

But why has this reform triggered protests and what does it mean for Ukraine’s EU future?

So yesterday, Tuesday, President Zelenskyy signed the bill into law, giving the prosecutor general, appointed by the president, broad powers over two previously independent bodies: the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

The law allows the prosecutor general to access case files and redirect investigations. It passed with 263 votes and was fast-tracked for the president’s signature.

Zelenskyy defended the move as necessary to root out Russian infiltration, citing recent arrests of NABU officials. But watchdogs like Transparency International warn the reforms undermine key post-2014 institutions.

MP Anastasia Radina, from Zelenskyy’s own party, called the agencies now “purely decorative” and dependent on presidential control.

Now, the reforms come at a critical moment for Ukraine, as the country remains heavily reliant on Western military, financial, and political support in its war against Russia.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions have long been central to its EU membership ambitions. The European Commission has repeatedly stressed that progress on judicial independence and the rule of law is essential for accession talks.

Following the adoption of the bill, EU officials expressed concern. Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos called the changes “a serious step back” and said she had raised the issue directly with Ukraine’s leadership. A Commission spokesperson also warned that EU funding remains conditional on transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance.

Germany’s foreign office echoed those concerns, saying Ukraine will continue to be judged on its anti-corruption progress.

In Washington, where Ukraine is seeking further military and financial aid, the reforms are also drawing attention. EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, during meetings with US lawmakers, warned that trust between a nation and its leadership is more important than modern weapons and far easier to lose.

So what now?

The timing of the legislation could complicate Ukraine’s position both diplomatically and financially.

As Ukraine and Russia resume peace talks in Turkey, Western governments are weighing continued support against concerns over political stability.

President Zelenskyy recently reshuffled his wartime cabinet, the largest shake-up since the invasion, removing former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who had been under NABU investigation.

International partners, including the G7 and EU, say they’re closely monitoring the situation and now explicitly link future support to rule-of-law progress.

Despite martial law, protests continue, with demonstrators calling to protect post-2014 reforms and preserve the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

