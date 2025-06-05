The political calculus behind the EU's shift on Ukraine agri-imports

Times are changing. As special trade benefits granted to Ukrainian farmers following Russia's 2022 invasion are set to expire on Thursday (5 June), Ukrainian experts question the EU’s decision — while the country's farming unions predict potential losses of up to €1.5bn.
The trade benefits, which suspended tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian agri-food exports to s...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login