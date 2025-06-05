Ad
euobserver
Despite the challenges, including blocked export routes, unstable energy supplies, shelling of infrastructure, mining fields and mobilisations, the agri-food sector is still a major contributor to Ukraine's economy, accounting for about 16 percent of the country's GDP (Photo: Roman Ratushnyi)

Explainer

The political calculus behind the EU's shift on Ukraine agri-imports

EU & the World
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás & Sergi Pijuan, Brussels,

Times are changing. As special trade benefits granted to Ukrainian farmers following Russia's 2022 invasion are set to expire on Thursday (5 June), Ukrainian experts question the EU’s decision — while the country's farming unions predict potential losses of up to €1.5bn.

The trade benefits, which suspended tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian agri-food exports to s...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraineExplainer

Related articles

The 'cheap grain imports' row — Ukraine puts its side
Import ceiling for eggs and oats from Ukraine already reached
Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban
'Not possible' to ban Ukraine grain, EU tells Poland, Hungary
Tensions flare on EU states' bans of grain from Ukraine
Ukraine slams grain trade restrictions at EU summit
EU curbs on Ukraine imports could be economic 'catastrophe'
Despite the challenges, including blocked export routes, unstable energy supplies, shelling of infrastructure, mining fields and mobilisations, the agri-food sector is still a major contributor to Ukraine's economy, accounting for about 16 percent of the country's GDP (Photo: Roman Ratushnyi)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraineExplainer
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections