euobserver
As of March 2023, over 23 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been exported from Ukraine - the world's 'bread basket' via the Black Sea Grain Initiative (Photo: Marina Yalanska)

'Not possible' to ban Ukraine grain, EU tells Poland, Hungary

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission said on Monday (17 April) it was "not possible" under EU trade rules for Poland and Hungary to unilaterally ban Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products, adding it is working on further measures to mitigate collapsing prices in EU countries bordering Ukraine.

Over the weekend the two countries said temporary bans were necessary to protect their farming sectors from cheap imports.

On Monday (17 April), Slovakia joined Poland and Hungary by unilaterally halt...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

