'Not possible' to ban Ukraine grain, EU tells Poland, Hungary

The EU Commission said on Monday (17 April) it was "not possible" under EU trade rules for Poland and Hungary to unilaterally ban Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products, adding it is working on further measures to mitigate collapsing prices in EU countries bordering Ukraine.

Over the weekend the two countries said temporary bans were necessary to protect their farming sectors from cheap imports.

On Monday (17 April), Slovakia joined Poland and Hungary by unilaterally halt...