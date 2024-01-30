EU curbs on Ukraine imports could be economic 'catastrophe'

The European Commission is set to unveil on Wednesday (30 January) a proposal to extend its duty-free trade policy with beleaguered Ukraine — but some argue that potential restrictions on certain imports would have a "catastrophic" impact on Ukraine's economy.

The renewal of the so-called Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) is expected to introduce various changes to the first iteration, which was activated in June 2022, a few months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

New safegua...