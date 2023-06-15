Ad
euobserver
The European Commission is expected to propose an interim climate target for 2040 in the first half of 2024 (Photo: Tate Kieto)

EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU climate advisory board, an independent scientific body that gives guidance on EU policies and climate targets, on Thursday (15 June) recommended a net emissions-reduction target of at least 90 percent by 2040 (compared to 1990 levels).

The 2040 objective is an intermediate target foreseen in the EU's flagship climate law with the aim to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

In a scientific report, the

