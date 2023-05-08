Turkey at crossroads: return to democracy or more repression

Turkey will head to polls to elect its president and members of the parliament on 14 May in an election deemed fateful by most observers.

Turkish people will elect either the incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in power since 2003, or the leader of the main opposition party, the CHP (Republican People's Party), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who is running as the joint candidate of a six-party opposition bloc.

Erdoğan represents an increasingly authoritarian and populist Islam...