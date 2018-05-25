Good day for Russia in Europe

Russian firm Gazprom is a reformed character, the European Commission has said, improving the climate for new pipelines to Europe.

"Cher Vladimir [Putin]", the Russian leader, is also a European "partner", France said the same day, amid extravagant diplomacy in St Petersburg.

When commission sleuths raided Gazprom offices in 10 EU capitals seven years ago on Lithuania's tip-off, few doubted what they would find - evidence that it had screwed clients in eastern Europe with exces...